Kesha Bringing ‘Rainbow’ Tour To Mystic Lake



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kesha’s bringing her glitter-encrusted brand of female empowerment to Mystic Lake this summer.

The mind behind hits like “Tik Tok,” “Die Young” and most recently “Praying” will play at Mystic Lake’s outdoor amphitheater Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

She is touring in support of her latest album, “Rainbow,” her first musical output since she and former producer Dr. Luke engaged in a series of lawsuits after Kesha accused him of abuse.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Feb. 23 at noon. Tickets can be purchased on Mystic Lake’s website or by calling 952-496-6563.

Published at Fri, 16 Feb 2018 19:00:07 +0000