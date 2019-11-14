KISS Bringing ‘End Of The Road Tour’ To Xcel In February

— In what they’re calling their final tour ever, the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band KISS will be making a stop in St. Paul this February.

On Thursday, the band announced the last legs of its final tour, called “End Of The Road Tour.” The tour will include a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 24.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

Tickets will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com beginning on Friday, Nov. 22. Citi card members will access to presale tickets on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Known for hits like “Detroit Rock City” and “Rock and Roll All Nite”, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The band formed in New York City in 1973.