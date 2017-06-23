KISS Legend Gene Simmons’ Twin Cities Charitable Connection



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rock legend is in the Twin Cities to make some noise about a cause near to his heart.

Gene Simmons from KISS dropped by KQRS studio in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer signed some bass guitars to auction off ahead of a benefit concert later this summer.

Simmons helped found “The Children Matter,” which is an organization that fights to get kids around the world access to health care.

“You have a cavity, you go to the dentist. Most of the children out there can’t do that. Bad eyesight, bad hearing, and it gets much, much worse,” Simmons said. “So I, along with [the Twin Cities charity] Matter, are going to change all that. And we don’t want to get too heavy-handed and try and make you cry about it. Let’s celebrate life but also do some good.”

The Gene Simmons Band will headline a benefit concert for “The Children Matter” this September at the CHS Field in St. Paul.

