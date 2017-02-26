Klobuchar Hosting Forum For Ukrainian Community



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will host a forum with Minnesota’s Ukrainian community Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich, will join in via video conference. Klobuchar has introduced a bipartisan bill that would impose strong sanctions against Russia to address cyber attacks, human rights violations, and the illegal annexation of land in Ukraine and Georgia.

Minnesota is home to more than 10,000 people of Ukrainian descent.

