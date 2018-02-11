Klobuchar To Introduce ‘Flu Vaccine Act’ This Week



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amidst one of the worst flu seasons in years, lawmakers are pushing for solutions to better prevent people from getting sick.

Senator Amy Klobuchar plans to introduce the “Flu Vaccine Act” this week. The bill would require the National Institute of Health to research how to create a more effective vaccine.

The current one is reportedly only 10 to 60 percent effective. But doctors still advise people to get a flu shot, even this late into the season.

“Funding research to improve flu vaccinations is critical in keeping our society healthy. We need to get to a point where the viruses have to work to keep up with us,” Dr. Kevin Nelson with Fairview Hospital said.

