Klobuchar Wraps 99-County Iowa Tour By Criticizing Trump In Des Moines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar celebrated a milestone in Des Moines, Iowa Friday night, and took a few big swings at her critics while doing so.

Klobuchar wrapped up her 99-county tour of the state.

She spoke in front of a few hundred people at the Curate building in the city’s East Village.

Klobuchar talked healthcare, climate change, and taking on the NRA. But she also took a direct shot at her critics who say she’s not progressive enough.

“I want to tell you something very clearly. I’m someone that believes you can be progressive and practical at the same time,” she said.

Klobuchar also went into great length about President Donald Trump, criticizing him for needing to loan millions of dollars from his father in order to succeed in real estate.