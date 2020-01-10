Kyle Rudolph Says ‘Media Member’ Tricked Him, Sold Game-Winning Gloves On eBay (But There’s A Good Ending)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said a “member of the media” tricked him into giving his game-worn gloves away for charity – but they ended up being sold on eBay.

There’s a positive ending to the story, however.

On Wednesday, Rudolph tweeted his disappointment, explaining that the locker room was a “zoo” after the team’s win over the Saints in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Rudolph caught the game-winning touchdown.

Rudolph said he gave his gloves – even signing them – to the media member, who said he would use them for a charity benefit. The tight end said the person wasn’t anybody he knew, either local or nationally.

“Well he got me, sold on eBay three days later,” Rudolph said.

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

This is where the story takes a positive turn: the person who claimed to have bought the gloves got in contact with Rudolph on Twitter and said he’d donate them to a charity of Rudolph’s choice.

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

His name is Jason King, a Vikings fan living in New Jersey, and a collector of all things purple pride. When he saw Rudolph’s tweet, he came forward as the buyer of the gloves. The 34-year-old paid $375 for them.

He then offered to donate them to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, where Rudolph has done extensive outreach visiting patients and creating Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone family center.

The hospital says the whole story has led to a lot of support from fans of Kyle Rudolph. Since the twitter exchange, donations to the hospital started pouring in by the thousands. As of early Thursday evening, more than $14,000 has been donated.

King, a father of four, says he’s just grateful it was a happy ending.

“It’s really amazing, it just shows what can happen when people do the right thing,” King said. Though he hasn’t received the gloves in the mail yet, he hopes to bring them personally to the hospital in Minnesota.

The reporter who took the gloves has not been identified but Rudolph said it wasn’t someone from Minnesota.

Rudolph thanked King on Twitter and promised to give him the gloves he will wear in the Vikings game on Saturday against the 49ers.

