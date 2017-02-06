Lady Gaga Announces World Tour, Includes St. Paul Stop



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After performing at halftime of Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga announced she is going on tour!

Gaga announced her 2017 World Tour, which includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 21.

She’s getting good reviews for her halftime show. She performed some of her biggest hits, including “Just Dance,” Bad Romance” “Poker Face” and several others.

Gaga ended the show with a mic drop.

Tickets for Gaga at Xcel Energy Center go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit our affiliate 104.1 Jack FM.

