Lakeville Principal Arrested For Harassment, Stalking





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Lakeville middle school principal under investigation last month was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of harassment and stalking.

Chris Endicott, the principal at Century Middle School in Lakeville, was under investigation in January along with his wife as authorities think they may have accessed private documents on school computers. His wife, Andrea, teaches at Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley.

They both were placed on administrative leave during the investigation. One of Andrea Endicott’s co-workers went to authorities after somebody remotely reset her district-issued iPad and moved private documents. Authorities tracked the access back to the Endicotts’ home.

Dakota County Jail records show Chris Endicott was arrested at about 9:39 p.m. Tuesday by Apple Valley police. He’s expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The case remains under investigation.

Published at Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:13:23 +0000