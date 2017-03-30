Land O’ Lakes Buys Vermont Creamery



WEBSTERVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Land O’ Lakes has purchased Vermont Creamery, which has experienced growth and says it needs a partner that will help it realize its business potential.

Vermont Creamery will continue to make goat cheese, cultured butter and fresh dairy in Websterville. Co-founders Allison Hooper and Bob Reese said the company is a “a good fit” for the Minnesota-based butter-maker.

Chris Policinski, Land O’Lakes president and CEO, said the company would like to bring the brand to even more people.

Hooper and Reese founded Vermont Creamery in 1984.

