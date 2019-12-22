Large Crowds Battle Last Minute Holiday Shopping At Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mall of America was packed for “Super Saturday” — the weekend before Christmas.

The National Retail Federation says millions of shoppers will spend $730-billion this holiday season, which is about 4 percent more than last year.

Kohl’s is keeping their stores open 24 hours a day, nationwide until Christmas Eve. They’re doing this to help out the thousands of holiday shoppers who procrastinated this year.

People all have different reasons for why they wait until the weekend before the holiday to get their shopping done, but for Mall of America shopper Bonnie Paczkowski, her present plan fell through, which had her scrambling at the last minute.

“I was just going to do money and then somebody needed something that they wanted and I found it, and you can’t give one and not give everybody,” Paczkowski said.

Mall of America Holiday Hours:

Saturday-Monday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Kohl’s Holiday Hours:

Saturday – Monday: 12 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Christmas Eve: 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed