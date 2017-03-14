Lawmakers Working On Tax Breaks For Super Bowl LII



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State lawmakers are advancing tax breaks for Super Bowl-related events ahead of next year’s big game in Minnesota.

The 2018 Super Bowl will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Lawmakers approved a $1 million sales tax exemption for Super Bowl-related events, such as the NFL Experience and NFL Tailgate Party.

Minnesota’s Super Bowl Host Committee calls the event an opportunity to market Minnesota to the rest of the world.

“We are here to ensure that over one million people that will come to this event have a lasting, positive impression of Minnesota. Our focus is clear, and we have one chance to do it right,” Maureen Bausch with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee said. “We want to attract visitors to the Super Bowl, but we want them to come back year after year.”

The Super Bowl tax breaks are supported by top leaders of both parties and the Governor, who promised them to the NFL when Minnesota made its successful bid for the game.

