Lawsuit Claims Gender Pay Discrimination At Google



MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Google faces a new lawsuit accusing it of gender-based pay discrimination. A lawyer representing three female former Google employees is seeking class action status.

Earlier, a federal labor investigation made preliminary findings of systemic pay discrimination among the 21,000 employees at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

The initial stages of the review found women earned less than men in nearly every job classification.

The lawsuit by lawyer James Finberg of Altshuler Berzon LLP is on behalf of three women — Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease and Kelli Wisuri — who all quit after being put on career tracks they claim would pay them less than their male counterparts.

The suit aims to represent thousands of Google employees in California and seeks lost wages and a slice of Google’s profits.

Published at Thu, 14 Sep 2017 18:14:58 +0000