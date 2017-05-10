Le Sueur Man Says He Hid In Man’s Basement, Heard Voices Before Killing Him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a friend’s grandfather said he hid in the grandfather’s basement for two days and heard voices before the slaying.

Nathan Foth, of Le Sueur, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Allen Retzer.

In court, Foth told his attorney he was released from the hospital last July after being treated for a drug emergency and did not know where to go.

Having previously visited his friend’s grandfather in Eden Prairie, he headed there. Foth said he pushed open a locked basement door and hid down there for about two days, avoiding detection by hiding in a closet.

Foth said he was no longer hearing voices when he decided to kill Retzer. Foth stabbed him several times in his bed. After the killing, Foth said he stole a gun case, credit cards, money and a van.

Police found the van in Utah and arrested Foth when he returned on a bus from Oregon.

Foth will be sentenced July 14. The sentence is expected to be between 23 and 32 years in prison.

