Legislature Returns Tuesday For New Session In New Building



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will return to the freshly renovated Capitol when the legislative session begins on Tuesday — they just won’t have much time to soak it all in.

The stately building has been shrouded by scaffolding on the outside and drywall inside for most of the three years of a renovation. It’s finally re-opening to the public and the Legislature after $310 million in repairs, though some minor work will continue into the spring.

It’s the first time since 2015 all 201 lawmakers will meet inside the Capitol, where Gov. Mark Dayton and others will get their usual offices back. All sides hope the return to normalcy makes it easier for the deal-making required to pass a new, two-year budget.

“Hopefully when we’re all gathered together, we’ll have a better chance to stay focused,” Dayton said.

And there’s no shortage of things for Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature to do. First up: Extend some financial help to shoppers on the individual health insurance market who face massive premium increases.

Rate hikes of as much as 67 percent for those who aren’t covered through employers or on public programs have caused months of heartburn and endless talk of a special session. After that prospect fizzled out last month, Republican legislative leaders vowed to pass some financial help and other health care measures in the first week of session.

Dayton will also challenge lawmakers early to wrap up some unfinished business from 2016 by passing a massive package of public construction projects. The Democratic governor said last week he’ll unveil his own wish list in the first week of session but wouldn’t discuss how large it might be. Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt has said he has little interest in passing a so-called bonding bill this year.

But the main task of 2017 will be passing a two-year budget and avoiding a repeat of 2011, when Dayton and the state’s last fully GOP-controlled Legislature went through a government shutdown to get a budget deal. A $1.4 billion budget surplus could make it easier — six years ago, lawmakers had to fill a $6 billion shortfall.

Though less painful, the extra money still gives GOP lawmakers and Dayton plenty of cash to argue over. Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka have signaled they’d like to use some surplus money in a transportation funding package, while Dayton prefers the gasoline tax increase-based approach he’s pushed for years.

Dayton also plans to ask for a modest expansion of his new preschool program, which provides state funding for early education in needy districts without existing options. More money could extend the program to more schools.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 18:55:56 +0000