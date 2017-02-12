Let’s Go Crazy: Prince’s Music Is Now On Spotify

Let’s Go Crazy: Prince’s Music Is Now On Spotify

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has come to pass.

A large chunk of Prince’s music is now available to stream on services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Google Play. Among the 18 studio albums available to subscribers are classics like 1984’s “Purple Rain,” 1982’s “1999,” and 1979’s “Prince.”

Late last month, rumors spread that the Purple One’s catalog would be made available for streaming on multiple platforms ahead of the Grammys, when the superstar’s legacy will be honored.

Previously, Prince’s music was only available to stream on TIDAL. However, since the musician’s death, his estate has been in a legal battle with Jay Z’s record label over the exclusivity.

As expected, much of the music released to stream Sunday was from Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog. Here’s the full list:

“Art Official Age”

“Plectrumelectrum”

“The Vault”

“Come”

“[Love Symbol]”

“Diamond and Pearls”

“Music from Graffiti Bridge”

“Batman”

“Lovesexy”

“Sign ‘O’ the Times”

“Parade”

“Around the World in a Day”

“Purple Rain”

“1999”

“Controversy”

“Dirty Mind”

“Prince”

“For You”

Also on Sunday, Warner Bros. announced a reissue of “Purple Rain,” which will reportedly contain new music and concert videos.

Prince died of an opioid overdose last April at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen.

The Grammys tribute to him will feature performances from Morris Day and Bruno Mars.

