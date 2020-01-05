Lexii Alijai’s Music Played Across Mississippi River In Tribute To Her Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family are remembering a once-rising star rapper who was found dead on New Year’s Day.

Alexis Alijai Lynch, 21, had a booming rap career under the stage name Lexii Alijai. But that stardom was suddenly cut short.

Lexii Alijai’s music traveled over the Mississippi River Saturday night, her own words drawing a grieving crowd to Raspberry Island in St. Paul, a special place for Alijai, whose friends say used to come there for inspiration.

“She loved Minnesota. She wanted to be here. There’s something about this place, she just loved it,” Julieanna Goddard said.

Goddard, known as Yes Julz, had been Lexii Alijai’s music manager for the last five years.

“She was going to be one of the greatest. She tells stories unlike any MC I’ve ever known,” Goddard said.

She released her first mixed tape at 16 years old, followed by several others until her first full length album at 18. Her big break came when she collaborated with Grammy-nominated musician Kehlani on the 2015 single “Jealous,” which landed on Billboard’s Top 40 charts.

Kehlani posted a collage of pictures on her Instagram account as a tribute saying, “I’m so sick. I’m so angry. I’m confused and my heart is broken/ I don’t know why this happened. I don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle and compassionate.”

Her talent was honored Saturday night with candles, shared memories, and balloons in Lexii Alijai’s favorite color pink being released into the sky.

“I hope the industry sees what a big talent they missed out on and they start paying attention to women with real stories and real talent,” Goddard said.

If you want to continue to support her dream, you can stream any of her music on the popular streaming sites.

The cause of her death has not been reported yet by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

