Life Story: Nancy Gale



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — She was a passionate math teacher whose laughter filled the hallways of Anoka Technical College for more than two decades, but that’s only part of what made Nancy Gale so memorable.

Gale was 64 years old when she died March 16.

When Gale wasn’t teaching math, she was teaching aerobics at her local YMCA or dancing with the Timberwolves senior dance team. Her joy and enthusiasm were often contagious.

“She was so high energy it was hard to keep up with her. You had to really run to try to keep up with her in any and all aspects of anything she did,” math instructor Gary Lehtola said. “I think the biggest thing she taught me is how to interact with people, how to care for other people and take your eyes off yourself.”

At Anoka Technical College, Gale’s fellow math instructors say she made it fun to come to work.

“If something struck a chord with her she’d just start singing a song or she’d start dancing right in the middle of the office. I hadn’t been around somebody like that before,” math instructor Mike Tieleman said.

She was also known for making math fun for her students and boosting their confidence.

“When she told her students she was going to retire, there was this audible ‘No!’ because they didn’t want her to retire,” dean Sherry Butcher Wickstrom said.

More time at home brought more time with her husband and college sweetheart, as well as her three young grandchildren. Gale’s daughter is honored when people say she resembles her mother.

“From just her laughter, people say that … I got that from her. My laughter reminds me of her,” Kimberly DeVries said.

At the age of 64, Nancy decided she wanted to join the Timberwolves senior dance team.

“She tried out for something that was completely new and different and did it, even within a few months of passing away she was able to get out there and dance,” DeVries said.

Gale likely perfected some of her moves while teaching aerobics at the New Hope YMCA.

Her family says a diagnosis of Stage 4 colon cancer took Nancy by surprise in 2013, especially since a colonoscopy fours year prior to that showed no signs of problems.

“She just kept going. Obviously she had limitations, but she just did whatever she could,” Tieleman said.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Anoka Technical College Foundation for student scholarships.

