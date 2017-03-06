LifeTime Fitness Hosts ‘Pedal In Place’ Benefit For Kids With Disabilities

LifeTime Fitness Hosts ‘Pedal In Place’ Benefit For Kids With Disabilities

LifeTime Fitness Hosts ‘Pedal In Place’ Benefit For Kids With Disabilities



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – LifeTime Fitness in Lakeville was the host Sunday for Pedal in Place benefit for kids with disabilities.

The event raises money for kids with disabilities, or who have complex medical conditions. Kids had the chance to ride bikes using adaptive sports gear. Teams of 10 riders pedaled for 20 minutes each.

The event raised $50,000 for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and United Cerebral Palsy Of Minnesota.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 00:24:31 +0000