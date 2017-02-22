Lil Wayne’s Weekend Target Center Show Bumped To Late March



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bad news for Lil Wayne fans in the Twin Cities – the Grammy-winning rapper’s Saturday show at Target Center has been rescheduled.

The good news, however, is that fans won’t have to trek through the slow-clogged mess Minneapolis is likely to become following a Friday storm that’s shaping up to be one of the biggest snow events in the Twin Cities history.

As for the weekend show, it’s been rescheduled to March 31, a Friday. Target Center officials say scheduling conflicts led to the show being postponed.

Tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date. Also, tickets are on sale.

The last time the New Orleans rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., performed in the Twin Cities was in 2011, at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

In 2015, Lil Wayne was supposed to perform at a Minneapolis club, but he declined to take the stage after members of his entourage refused to comply with a security check.

Earlier this month, the rapper earned a Grammy award for Best Rap Performance, for the track “No Problem” with Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz.

