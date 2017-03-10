Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey Cancel ‘X’ Show



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hello? Is it a refund you’re looking for?

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will not be visiting St. Paul later this month as planned.

Xcel Energy Center officials announced Thursday that the music legends’ “All The Hits” Tour stop scheduled for March 24 has been canceled.

No explanation was given for the cancelation, but ticketholders can obtain a refund at the point of purchase.

There is also no word if the show has been rescheduled for a future date.

