Lizzo Leads Grammy Nominations With 8 Total

The Grammys are screaming “Cuz I Love You” to Lizzo: the breakthrough singer-rapper scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.

Lizzo picked up nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.

Like Lizzo, other new artists dominated with Grammy nominations on Wednesday: Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations apiece.

Eilish also scored nominations in the top four categories, making the 17-year-old the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. Lil Nas X is up for three of the top four awards, including album and record of the year for “Old Town Road.”

Here are the nominations for the top four categories:

Record Of The Year:

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year:

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

