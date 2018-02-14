Local Businesses Banking On Wolves Big Season





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Success on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been breeding success all around it.

Tuesday night’s loss to the Houston Rockets ended their 13-game home winning streak, and the team’s record is now 35-25. They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff standings.

At home, their record is now 23-7, the second best home record in the NBA. All of those victories has meant a big win for tickets sales.

“It’s much louder than when I was at the games a few years ago,” said fan Nick Baker, who was sitting in the lower level of the Target Center Tuesday night. “It also used to be much easier to get the lower-level tickets.”

Last season, the Timberwolves only sold out their arena three times. So far this season, there have been 10 sellouts.

Timberwolves Media Relations staff say there have not been 10 sellouts before the All-Star break since 1990. The team has also seen its home attendance increase 20 percent from the previous season — the biggest increase in the NBA.

“To even hear that we haven’t had this much success selling out even during the Kevin Garnett years, I mean, that’s just crazy to hear,” Baker said.

And with more people filling up the arena, neighboring restaurants like City Works have seen more fans filling up on food and drinks.

“The big thing I’ve noticed is post-game. The energy, especially after these big wins, people are excited,” said general manager Daniel Sondgeroth. “They’ll want to come out celebrate after all these victories they’ve been having.”

He said the spike in sales is more noticeable for games on Friday and Saturday, when most fans might now have to worry about working the following morning.

The Timberwolves are also likely to make the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. That equals more games deep into April and May, and of course more business for City Works.

“Playoff possibilities will be the crazy thing to think about,” Sondgeroth said. “People will then be invested in coming to the games, the away games and watching it on television and going someplace where they can feel where they’re a part of something.”

