Local Group Sews Boomerang Bags To Save Environment From Plastic Bags

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new law in Minneapolis is giving more meaning to a group’s mission to help the environment.

A 5 cent fee on single-use bags went into effect at the new year, which is fueling a local group that sews boomerang bags.

“An average family uses roughly 1500 plastic bags a year and less than 5 percent are ever recycled,” says one of the group members. “There seems to be very easy solution to that problem.”

The group member’s focus is “to have fun and make a difference.”

The bags are being given away at Tan Market, Midtown Global Market, North Co-op, and Keg and Case.