Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Weekend



This week’s list has a great spectrum of shows that include an album release from an up-and-coming Maple Grove artist, an anniversary show for the iconic 331 Club and much more. Check them out below.

——–



FRIDAY: Eric Gordon Album Release @ Fine Line – Mpls.

Maple Grove-based R&B/pop artist Eric Gordon is releasing his debut album, “Nobody Said That It Was Easy”, and wants everybody to celebrate at the Fine Line Music Café this Friday!

Gordon is a former American Idol contestant and currently leads worship music at Minnesota’s largest mega-church.

Special guests Breanne Duren and The Prams are also on the bill. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

——–



FRIDAY/SATURDAY: 331 Club Anniversary Weekend – Mpls.

It’s the 331 Club’s anniversary weekend and to celebrate, they’re bringing in a bunch of great acts.

On Friday, you’ll get Ghost Replicant, Buffalo Fuzz and Porno Woves. On Saturday, Driftwood Pyre, The Flasher and Double Grave share the bill.

Both shows start at 10 p.m. and, as always, there’s no cover at 331.

Since 1899, 331 was originally a neighborhood bar in northeast Minneapolis, but underwent a major renovation in 2005 that added the music stage among other major upgrades.

——–



SATURDAY: The Avant Garde Event @ Amsterdam Bar – St. Paul

The Avant Garde – a renaissance arts & entertainment production company – is hosting a concert with a great sampling of local artists specializing in neo-soul and R&B.

Artists include Asia Divine, Madison Hallman and Nathan Mason – as well as jazz artist Rodney Ruckus and his band The Ruckus.

The event also features a spoken word performance and live painting.

Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.

——–



SUNDAY: Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse – Mpls.

To top off the weekend, get a taste of warmth with Charanga Tropical at the Icehouse.

It’s one of the few charanga groups performing in the country, so check them out!

No cover and all ages! 3 p.m.

——–

Local Music Tap is a blog aimed at promoting Minnesota-based musicians, bands, shows and events. If you have music blog ideas, please email cepremo@wcco.com or leave a comment below.

