Local Music Tap: Rhymesayers Announces Soundset 2017 Lineup
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a successful change of location to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds last year, Soundset is bringing it all back again in late May with a fresh list of musicians.
On Wednesday, Rhymesayers announced the lineup for the 10th anniversary show of Soundset slated for Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Headliners will include Travis Scott, Atmosphere, a special performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill, T.I., Mac Miller, Brother Ali, P.O.S. & more.
Check out the lineup of confirmed artists below:
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. They will be available here and at the Fifth Element store in Uptown. General admission is $78 and VIP is $198.
Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 16:49:05 +0000