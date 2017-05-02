Longtime Cloquet Toothpick, Matches Plant Closing



CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — The longtime Cloquet factory that made Diamond matches and toothpicks will close leaving 85 people without jobs.

The Diamond business was recently sold by Newell Brands to Royal Oak Enterprises, which has decided against keeping the Cloquet plant. So it will be shuttered within six months.

Newell says it plans to provide resources and support to the employees who will lose their jobs.

