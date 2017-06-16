Lorde Coming To Xcel Energy Center Next Year



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the world’s biggest pop stars is coming to the Xcel Energy Center next year.

Lorde announced the dates for her upcoming North American tour Friday. The announcement comes on the same day Lorde’s second album, “Melodrama,” was released.

The tour of the same name will stop in St. Paul on March 23, 2018.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, in person at the Xcel Energy Center or by calling 800-359-2525.

The 20-year-old singer won two Grammy awards for her triple-platinum debut album, “Pure Heroine.”

