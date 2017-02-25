Loring Park’s ‘Bearcat Bar’ Closes After Recent Rebranding



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Loring Park establishment is calling it quits just two months after rebranding themselves.

Bearcat Bar suddenly closed Friday in what owner Kim Bartmann called a “tough decision.”

Bartmann says the bar, which had almost two dozen employees, was “losing money” and was in a “tough location.”

Bearcat was originally called The Third Bird during its first two-and-a-half years of operation.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 25 Feb 2017 20:35:55 +0000