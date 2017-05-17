Luck Doesn’t Change, Timberwolves Get No. 7 Pick For NBA Draft



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have never been very lucky when it comes the NBA draft lottery. That did not change on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves dropped back one spot in the order and have the seventh pick in the first round of the draft. The Wolves entered the night in the No. 6 spot. In their previous 18 trips to the lottery, the Wolves had never seen their position improve.

The Timberwolves were bumped down a spot when the Philadelphia 76ers jumped into No. 3 pick.

Tom Thibodeau will still have plenty of options in one of the deepest drafts in years. Arizona sharpshooter Lauri Markanen, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac and North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith all could be available.

The draft will be held on June 22..

