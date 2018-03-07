Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt Headed To Target Field This Summer



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt are bringing the country to Target Field this summer.

It’s part of the What Makes You Country tour and it’ll make a stop at Minneapolis’ ball park Saturday, July 21.

Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen will also be on the bill as special guests.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and will be available on Live Nation. Ticket prices are unknown at this point.

