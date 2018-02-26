Major Part Of I-35W In Mpls. To Close Due To Bridge Demolition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major part of Interstate 35W just south of downtown Minneapolis will be closed this weekend due to bridge demolition.

According to MnDOT, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, the interstate will be closing in both directions between I-94 and Highway 62 in Minneapolis. Crews will begin closing the on-and-off ramps for I-35W about an hour before closing the interstate.

Motorists will see detours using I-394, Highway 100 and Highway 62.

The interstate will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, March 5.

MnDOT says the closure is due to demolition of the 38th Street Bridge. Access to the bridge will be closed at 6 a.m. Friday. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Third Avenue, 35th Street and Nicollet Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Nicollet Avenue, 36th Street and Third Avenue S.

Pedestrians are advised to use the 40th Street pedestrian bridge to cross the interstate.

The bridge is expected to open in early August.

MnDOT says that in order to complete work on the 38th Street bridge, the ramp from 36th Street to southbound I-35W will close at 2 a.m. Friday, March 2. The ramp will remain closed through fall of 2021.

