Make-A-Wish Kids Pumped For Super Bowl Sunday





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some special VIPS in town for the big game.

Make-A-Wish granted wishes for 14 kids to attend the Super Bowl.

They kicked off the weekend with a welcome celebration at Dave & Buster’s. Families flew in from New Jersey and California and Quebec to our north.

“What’s better than Super Bowl?” said Stavros Athansoulias of Quebec.

There was a buzz in the room. The football fans are ready to watch the sport on the world’s biggest stage.

“This is pretty much the best thing ever,” said Tennessee resident Devon Moorman. “I’ve been wanting to go here for the past two-and-a-half years. Ever since I’ve watched the Super Bowl, since I was a kid, it’s been my dream, and I’m finally here, it is the coolest thing I’ve ever been to.”

Like Devon, Jacob Faye waited years for his Super Bowl wish to come true.

“It’s a good opportunity to go to another state to watch one of the most-watched football games in America,” said New Jersey native Faye.

Each of the 14 families with a wish granted has been touched by a medical condition.

“It’s bittersweet because it gives us a reminder of why we’re here, but it’s a great experience to be able to come as a whole family,” said mom Joan Faye.

They will celebrate this moment together, cheering each other on even if they are rooting for opposite teams.

So will Gabe Bartlett, a Minnesotan who had his wish granted two years ago. He offered advice to this year’s group.

“Have a lot of fun. This doesn’t have to be a worry trip or anything, and Make-A-Wish does a great job of planning everything out,” Bartlett said.

There is a whole weekend of events planned. On Saturday, the families will tour U.S. Bank Stadium and then will head to the NFL Experience.

Published at Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:28:03 +0000