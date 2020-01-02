Man, 25, Killed In Minneapolis Stabbing ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis have identified a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death on New Year’s Day.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as Jabir Ahmed Ali of Faribault.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police said they found two people stabbed. Ali died at the scene. The other was rushed to the North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crime lab is collecting evidence at that scene. They are also investigating a car crash in the area to see if it’s related to the stabbing.

This case remains under investigation.