Man, 27, In Custody After Domestic Assault-Related Standoff In Sauk Centre

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sauk Centre police say a man is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours Sunday.

A woman called 911 Sunday morning to report being attacked by her 27-year-old husband. Officers arrived at the home, and were informed a 9-year-old boy was inside, and that the father was making threatening comments.

A standoff then began, with the boy being safely released from the home at about noon.

Police say the man fired one shot out of his home at one point, but no one was hurt.

The standoff ended at about 2:20 p.m. The man was taken to the Stearns County Jail, and is expected to face several criminal charges, including assault, domestic assault and making terroristic threats.

The condition of his wife has not been released.