Man, 56, Killed In Snowmobile Crash On Icy Roads In Aitkin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man was fatally injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday evening, amid snowy and icy conditions.

According to authorities, the crash happened at around 5:48 p.m. on Highway 169 and 610th Street in Macville Township in Aitkin County.

The Polaris Indy snowmobile was attempting to cross the highway when it collided with 37-year-old Aaron Horner, who was in a Toyota Tundra, traveling southbound on Highway 169.

The driver in the crash was not seriously injured, but 56-year-old snowmobiler, Kyle Hegna from Chaska, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with fatal injuries.

The snowmobiler was wearing a helmet, but alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Published at Sun, 19 Jan 2020 04:36:59 +0000

