Man, 79, Dies When Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 79-year-old northern Minnesota man died Saturday when the bulldozer he was driving rolled down a hill.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Donald Raether was found dead underneath his bulldozer at 4955 Aune Road in Saginaw just after 4 p.m.

Raether went out to do some plowing on his property Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said, and his family became concerned when he did not come back for lunch. They went looking for him and found him underneath the bulldozer.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Published at Sun, 17 Sep 2017 01:28:21 +0000