Man Charged With DWI In August Candy Store Crash

— Jovan Davell Brown, the 42-year-old driver who crashed into Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan this summer, has been charged with two DWI counts. The criminal complaint states the night of the 1 a.m. crash, Brown admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.

RELATED: Car Crashes Into Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store

More than two hours after the Aug. 11 crash, blood samples taken from Brown determined his BAC was 0.19, over twice the legal limit for Minnesota drivers.

Brown said the collision occurred when he tried to pass another vehicle. He was later taken to a hospital for a minor arm injury. No others were injured in the crash.

The store owners estimated damage costs were around $50,000 in merchandise alone.

RELATED: Owners Able To Laugh After Car Crashes Through Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store

The criminal complaint also states Brown was convicted for a DWI in Dec. 2013. The maximum penalty is one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both.

Brown is set to make his first court appearance on Dec. 2 in Scott County.