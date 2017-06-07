Man Dies In Hospital After North Minneapolis Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Police say it happened on the 3300 block of Newton Avenue North at around 5:55 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man sitting on the front step of a house with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The man was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating, canvassing the neighborhood for any leads or witnesses.

