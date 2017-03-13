Man Gets 11 Years In Prison For Burglaries While Homeowners Were At Theater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Friday for a series of burglaries that occurred while the homeowners were at the theater.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said 47-year-old David William Pollard faces 110 months in prison for a 2014 burglary and 24 months for a burglary the year after. The sentences will be served consecutively as Pollard also serves a federal sentence.

The attorney’s office said Pollard committed nearly 40 burglaries over a period of three years beginning in April 2012. Most of the burglaries occurred in Eden Prairie and nearby suburbs.

Pollard would go to the Guthrie or Chanhassen Dinner Theater, record the license plate numbers of theatergoers and use the internet to find home addresses associated with the plates. Then he would burglarize the home, the attorney’s office said.

Some of the items Pollard stole include a 100-year-old violin and multiple guns, which he illegally sold, according to the attorney’s office.

The judge also ordered Pollard to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to his victims. As part of a plea agreement, nine charges against Pollard were dropped.

Published at Mon, 13 Mar 2017 23:38:20 +0000