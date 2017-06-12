Man Gets Nearly 40 Years For Shooting At Group Of Somali Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man convicted of shooting a group of Somali men will spend nearly 40 years in prison.

Last month, a jury found Anthony Sawina, 26, guilty on nine felony counts, including attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting the men last June.

“This is injustice at its finest and you know this,” Sawina said.

Those were the final words that Sawina gave the judge as he was handcuffed and led out of a Hennepin County courtroom following the ruling of a 39-year prison sentence.

“What he said afterwards was a reaction to an excessive sentence,” Sawina’s defense attorney, Murad Mohammad, said. “He probably shouldn’t have an outburst in court, but I almost don’t blame him for being that upset.”

Prosecution requested 306 months in prison, over 13 years less than the sentence handed down by the judge.

Sawina was convicted of the assault and attempted murder charges for shooting at a group of Somali men last summer. The incident started after either Sawina or a friend yelled derogatory comments about Muslims. Two of the five Somali men were wounded.

The judge referenced Sawina’s previous criminal history of assault and weapons convictions before reading his sentence.

“Clearly he is not concerned with being law abiding,” Judge Kathryn Quaintance said.

