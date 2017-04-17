Man Injured After Crashing Into Electric Pole While Fleeing Police



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in south-central Minnesota say a 29-year-old man was injured over the weekend when he crashed his car into an electric pole while fleeing police.

Anthony Nicholas Geisler, of Sleepy Eye, crashed into an electric pole Saturday night near the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 29, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Geisler was the only person injured in the crash. Emergency crews brought him to Sleepy Eye Medical Center and later he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to stop Geisler for displaying an illegal white light to the rear of his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

