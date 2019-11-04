Man Struck By Vehicle In South Minneapolis, Driver Leaves Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is in serious but stable condition after being hit by an SUV at the intersection of 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue South in south Minneapolis Sunday night, police said. The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m.

The driver left the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on 26th Street East in a silver or gray SUV.

The victim, a pedestrian, was transported to the Hennepin Healthcare.