Man Survives Rollover Crash after Officials Pull Car Off Of Him



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials were able to save a Royalton man by pulling his car off of him after he became pinned underneath it following a rollover accident Saturday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. deputies received a report of a one vehicle rollover on 93rd Street, just west of Imperial Road in Bellevue Township.

Upon arrival, officials found a black sedan upside down in the south ditch on 93rd Street. The driver and only occupant, 30-year-old Michael Alan Dancer, was trapped underneath the sedan.

First responders and deputies lifted the car enough to get Dancer from underneath the car.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Published at Mon, 27 Mar 2017 14:30:47 +0000