Maplewood City Council, Police To Decide Fate Of Stargate Nightclub



MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – City leaders in Maplewood will meet to discuss the fate of Stargate Nightclub in an emergency meeting Wednesday. This comes after a weekend shooting outside the club left five people injured.

Stargate has been a trouble spot for law enforcement in the past. Saturday’s shooting marks the third shooting outside the club in just the past two years.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, council members will meet with Maplewood police to discuss how to stop the gun violence that has plagued the club for some time.

Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik told WCCO-TV police will give their recommendations on the next course of action, which could include the following:

Adding additional security measures

Suspending the club’s license

Temporarily closing the club

Shutting down the club altogether

Slawik also claims city council has requested Stargate’s owner to attend Wednesday’s meeting.

