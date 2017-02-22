Maplewood City Council, Police To Decide Fate Of Stargate Nightclub
Maplewood City Council, Police To Decide Fate Of Stargate Nightclub
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – City leaders in Maplewood will meet to discuss the fate of Stargate Nightclub in an emergency meeting Wednesday. This comes after a weekend shooting outside the club left five people injured.
Stargate has been a trouble spot for law enforcement in the past. Saturday’s shooting marks the third shooting outside the club in just the past two years.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, council members will meet with Maplewood police to discuss how to stop the gun violence that has plagued the club for some time.
Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik told WCCO-TV police will give their recommendations on the next course of action, which could include the following:
- Adding additional security measures
- Suspending the club’s license
- Temporarily closing the club
- Shutting down the club altogether
Slawik also claims city council has requested Stargate’s owner to attend Wednesday’s meeting.
Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 12:39:26 +0000