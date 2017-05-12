Maplewood Police Seek Help To Find Missing Woman



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Maplewood are asking for the public’s help to find a 21-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

Elena Richter was last seen at her Maplewood residence at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When her parents went to check on her, she was gone. She hasn’t returned and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police say Richter is considered a vulnerable adult, and her family is concerned for her well-being. She also goes by the name of Elena Glaskova, which she is known by many of her friends.

She is described as about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 95 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown or auburn hair that she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black, zipped up jacket.

Anyone with information or who thinks they might have seen Elena should call the Maplewood Police Department at (651) 266-7701.

