Mauer Placed On 10-Day DL With Back Injury



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that Joe Mauer is headed to the disabled list.

The team placed Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a left side low back/lumbar strain. His injury occurred in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins called up first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to replace Mauer. Vargas has appeared in 44 games for the Twins this season, batting .231 with seven home runs.

This is the first time Mauer has been on the DL since 2014, according to the Twins.

Published at Fri, 07 Jul 2017 21:01:07 +0000