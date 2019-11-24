Mayhugh Commercial Advisors Reports Strong Sales, Leasing and…

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors Brokers Iconic Shopping Center.

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors brokers over $12 Million in transactions in the Month of October 2019.

One of the several transactions was the sale of one of Southwest Florida’s Iconic and Upscale Shopping Centers consisting of 42,000 SF. The center is located in Fort Myers FL at the Northeast signalized intersection of Cypress Lake Dr. and McGregor Blvd. The Center known as Shoppes at Cypress Square sold for $5 Million and houses restaurants such as Prawn Broker, Blu Sushi, Blanc and Stillwater Grille in additional to other fine retail shops, offices, and salons. The outdoor shopping center offers lush tropical landscaping and a Bahamian feel. Mayhugh Commercial Advisors will provide unparalleled Leasing and Property Management services.

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is 45+ year old full-service commercial real estate brokerage offering Sales, Leasing, Management, and Advisory Services. Over the years Mayhugh has consistently been awarded the Costar Power Broker Award. In addition our firm’s Broker Associate Chase Mayhugh holds the prestigious SIOR “Society of Industrial and Office Realtors” and CCIM “Certified Commercial Investment Member” designations along with being a member of IAMC “Industrial Asset Management Council”, one of the most exclusive networks for Industrial Real Estate. Charles Mayhugh, Jr. the firms President and Owner/Broker has brokered some of Southwest Florida’s largest land and development transactions consisting of over $1 Billion in total dollar volume over his 45 year career.

In October of 2019 Chase Mayhugh, SIOR, CCIM ranked #5 in the State of Florida for the highest amount of Commercial Real Estate Transactions for SIOR.

Contact Mayhugh Commercial Advisors to Lease, Sell and or Manage your property.



239-278-4945 Office



info@MayhughCommercial.com