Medical Examiner IDs Realtor Monique Baugh As Victim Found Fatally Shot In North Minneapolis Alley

— The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has identified Monique Latrice Leanna Baugh as the victim of the 48th and final homicide of 2019 in Minneapolis.

Baugh, 28, died from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday at 7:13 p.m. at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.

Police say their ShotSpotter system notified them of gunfire in the area of the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North Tuesday at about 6:38 p.m. Officers arrived and soon found Baugh lain gravely injured in an alley a block away.

Baugh was a mother, and worked as a realtor for Kris Lindahl Real Estate. Police are still searching for a suspect.