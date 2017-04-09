Meeker County Authorities Search For Missing Man



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Meeker County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office initiated a missing person investigation Saturday afternoon for 32-year-old John Rassat of Darwin.

Rassat was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he left his home on foot.

The 32-year-old, who authorities said also goes by J.D., is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and an orange hat.

Authorities ceased the search Saturday night and will continue Sunday morning. Anyone with information on Rassat is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Published at Sun, 09 Apr 2017 03:29:05 +0000